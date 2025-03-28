NH News Recap: 'COGE' says its taking a slower approach to cutting spending than 'DOGE'

As the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has made sweeping cuts to federal spending, members of New Hampshire’s Commission on Government Efficiency, or COGE, are beginning their work — though the panel says it’s taking a different approach than its federal counterpart.

New Hampshire libraries and arts organizations are bracing for possible funding cuts from both the state and federal governments. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Olivia Richardson, NHPR

Charlotte Matherly, Concord Monitor

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

NH lawmakers back off plan to defund state library but propose other funding cuts

A wave of art organizations and libraries are rallying public support for continued funding amid potential state and federal cuts.

Food pantries across NH brace for shortfalls after federal budget cuts

Pantries are considering adjustments to where they source their food and income.

As Ayotte’s COGE digs deeper, here’s where they’re looking to save state money and time

The members of Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s Commission on Government Efficiency, tasked with evaluating state government and making recommendations on how to save money and streamline operations, were more detailed in their reports at their second public meeting this week.

His job is to settle fights over government transparency. Some say there’s room for improvement.

The state's right-to-know ombudsman position was created in 2022. Now, it could be in limbo.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Family planning program for low-income Granite Staters could be on the budget chopping block

Ayotte signs bail overhaul, giving judges more discretion to detain defendant's pretrial

In Manchester, an urgent call to address NH’s rising youth homelessness