Give Back NH: Gilford Public Library

In this special summer series from Give Back NH, we explore how local libraries across New Hampshire strengthen communities, support lifelong learning, and build trust—through the people, programs, and stories that make them essential.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

When you hear the word “library,” you probably think of it as the place where you can borrow books, movies, occasionally a metal detector, but what about learning how to line dance?

Every Saturday, Bonnie Deutch teaches her beginner line dancing class in the meeting room on the lower level of the Gilford Public Library.

Bonnie Deutch: When I moved up here, I wanted people to line dance with, but I didn't really see much. And so I kind of waited. And then one day, one of the ladies of the library said to our Tai Chi instructor, "can you do this twice a week?" And she said, "no, I can't." And I said, "well, Nancy, I said, I'll do line dancing on Wednesdays." And she goes, "well, I'll come if you play Willie Nelson." And there it was.

Bonnie Deutch: I never knew that there'd be so much information advocating dancing for heart health, mental health, things that just keep popping out of the woodwork about dance, dance, dance.

I’m Dan Cahill, and this is the 3rd stop on Give Back New Hampshire’s library tour.

Lauren Cahill Eugene Seymour, a guinea pig who lives at the Gilford Public Library, who Miss Linda affectionately refers to as "the Mayor."

Also on the lower level, there’s the children’s library, and as soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with the “mayor,” Eugene Seymour — A guinea pig who lives at the library and every year, children come to the library to celebrate Eugene’s birthday, his cage surrounded by handmade cards wishing him well on his special day.

Lauren Cahill Handmade cards from children who visit the library wishing Eugene a happy birthday.

Next to Eugene sits Miss Linda, an assistant at the children’s library, and a former teacher.

Miss Linda: Since I taught in town, what's a real benefit for me being here, is that I can keep connections with the children I taught. I do have teenagers who come in, and it's lovely to reconnect with them because I taught fifth grade, which is 10/11. But I also have children that I taught who now have their children and they bring them in. So not only do I get to see where "my kids" ended up, but I get to meet their children, and it's just lovely to continue to instill the love of reading for all these generations.

The most important thing about libraries though, Linda says, is the connections they can create.

Miss Linda: We see that a lot with the children and the adults that come, they build these friendships, and then they go out into the community together and they're pretty lasting ones. They're really lovely. And even with the programs that are held downstairs here, where we see the adults that attend them, they're just so happy to be able to connect with other people in meaningful ways.

For Annie, a local mother, those connections helped her family after they moved to Gilford in 2021.

Annie: My husband is from here, and so he always talked about how wonderful the library was. And so when we moved here and we didn't know anybody, this is where we started coming. And we've made lots of friends since we've started doing that. It's been a real like sense of place and community here for us.

Line dancing, new connections, even some furry friends, there’s much to experience at the Gilford Public Library. I think Colden, who was visiting the library with his mother Bryanne says it best.

Miss Linda: And what did you tell me this morning when you came in? You said, "I want to go to the library..."

Colden: Every day!