Hampton Beach sees summer spike in police calls, DUI arrests, and gunfire

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Hampton police responded to more than 8,800 calls for service this summer, marking a roughly 10% increase over last year’s numbers.

Department data from May through August shows that even a soggy start to the season didn’t slow officers down. While back-to-back rainy weekends in May and early June kept visitor numbers low, July and August brought hot, dry weather — and tens of thousands of people daily to Hampton Beach.

In nearly every category tracked by law enforcement— including crashes, vehicle stops, and arrests — activity in July and August outpaced the same months in 2024.

That didn’t surprise Police Chief Alex Reno, who has spent decades policing on the Seacoast.

