Hampton Beach sees summer spike in police calls, DUI arrests, and gunfire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:34 AM EDT
Two shootings in June raised concerns about security at the state's most famous beach. But crowds seem to be shrugging off any concerns.
Two shootings in June raised concerns about security at the state's most famous beach. But crowds seem to be shrugging off any concerns.
Beachgoers with a shade tent at Hampton Beach, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Beachgoers with a shade tent at Hampton Beach, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach swells with people during the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival. (NHPR file photo)
Ocean Boulevard in Hampton Beach swells with people during the 2022 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival. (NHPR file photo)
This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Hampton police responded to more than 8,800 calls for service this summer, marking a roughly 10% increase over last year’s numbers.

Department data from May through August shows that even a soggy start to the season didn’t slow officers down. While back-to-back rainy weekends in May and early June kept visitor numbers low, July and August brought hot, dry weather — and tens of thousands of people daily to Hampton Beach.

In nearly every category tracked by law enforcement— including crashes, vehicle stops, and arrests — activity in July and August outpaced the same months in 2024.

That didn’t surprise Police Chief Alex Reno, who has spent decades policing on the Seacoast.

Continuing reading at Seacoastonline.

Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
