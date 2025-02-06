Hampton Beach Casino plans call for expanded music venue, charitable gambling, and hotel

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

New plans filed with the town of Hampton propose a reimagined Hampton Beach Casino complex that includes an expanded music venue , charitable gaming , a boutique hotel and 99 condominiums.

The plans reveal a six-story facility that would replace the aging Casino complex , with its most recent addition built in the 1920s and original structures dating back to 1899. The development would span from F to D Street, transforming the current back parking lot into an expanded area for charitable gaming, retail, and a new stage and ballroom for concerts.

Four levels of parking, including the rooftop, would accommodate 650 spaces, accessed from the rear of the building on Ashworth Avenue, according to the plans. The hotel would feature 204 rooms, and building plans show two floors of restaurants facing the ocean. Condos would be built overlooking both the ocean and marsh from as high as the sixth floor.

The project will go before the town's Zoning Board Feb. 20 as its developers seek variances for height and density. The project would replace a facility that the developers describe as “functionally and structurally obsolete.” They state the new year-round Casino complex would fit the vision outlined in the town's master plan , which calls for the extension of the tourism season.

