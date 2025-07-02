© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win big during NHPR's Summer Raffle! Purchase your tickets today!

Hampton Beach plans on upping security for July 4th weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:07 PM EDT
Hampton Beach
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

After two shootings in June at Hampton Beach, the town's public safety officials are beefing up security heading into the long holiday weekend.

All ambulances will be staffed, and the town’s fire chief says additional security will be stationed at the southern end of the beach.

“It can be challenging to respond to and around that part of the beach if it's full of folks who are visiting us,” said Chief Brian McMahon.

The popular summer destination sees around 150,000 visitors each year around the 4th of July.

There will also be additional state troopers in the area.
Tags
NH News Hampton BeachTourism
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.