Hampton Beach plans on upping security for July 4th weekend

After two shootings in June at Hampton Beach, the town's public safety officials are beefing up security heading into the long holiday weekend.

All ambulances will be staffed, and the town’s fire chief says additional security will be stationed at the southern end of the beach.

“It can be challenging to respond to and around that part of the beach if it's full of folks who are visiting us,” said Chief Brian McMahon.

The popular summer destination sees around 150,000 visitors each year around the 4th of July.

There will also be additional state troopers in the area.