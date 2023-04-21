© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Coast Guard recovers 3 'unresponsive people' during fishermen search

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT
The U.S. Coast Guard found an overturned boat about 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann earlier on April 20, 2023, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it has recovered three "unresponsive people" after searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

The search is ongoing for an additional missing person.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann earlier Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water at the time.

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Cape Ann is about 30 miles northeast of Boston.

Associated Press
