-
Updated 10:00 p.m: The New Hampshire House is in session Thursday, while the Senate votes on the state budget. We’ll update this story with the leading…
-
In the wake of this weekend’s mass shootings, gun-control advocates in New Hampshire are calling on Chris Sununu to sign off on three gun-related…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers consider three gun control bills which may have traction in a democratically-controlled legislature. Fingerprint recognition and…
-
A bill to restrict guns on school grounds passed the House on Thursday in a mostly partisan vote.Under the proposed rules, anyone carrying a gun on school…
-
Two gun-related topics debated in the legislature recently raised longstanding, familiar arguments. But with Democrats in power at the Statehouse, these…
-
New Hampshire lawmakers aren't ready to move forward with a bill to make it easier to take guns away from people in danger of harming themselves or…
-
Lawmakers in Concord heard hours of testimony on a so-called “red flag” gun control bill Tuesday. The measure would temporarily prohibit firearm…
-
The 2019 legislative session begins Wednesday with a vote on gun control in the New Hampshire State House.The House, which is newly controlled by…