-
State officials are encouraging caution with fireworks this Fourth of July weekend to prevent wildfires amid the drought, which has now spanned more than…
-
From fireworks to fairs, Independence Day events are happening all across the Granite State for the Fourth of July weekend. Here are a few ideas for…
-
Frederick Douglass’ Speech On Slavery And The Hypocrisy Of July Fourth Rings Out In N.H.Granite Staters say a famous speech by abolitionist Frederick Douglass about the 4th of July holiday still resonates today.The 1852 address was read out…
-
July is here, and it's high summer in New Hampshire. With that in mind, NH Magazine's managing editor Erica Thoits joined NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick…
-
This week, we're going deep into our country's founding through radio drama, the classic musical "1776," and the inside story of a New Hampshire-based…
-
At a naturalization ceremony Wednesday at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, 103 people from 49 countries became U.S. citizens. The ceremony on…
-
N.H. Visitors to Spend $155M Over Fourth of July HolidayNew Hampshire tourism officials estimate more than a million out-of-state visitors are expected to spend in excess of $155 million over the Fourth of July…