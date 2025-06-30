© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Record number of travelers expected this Fourth of July holiday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, NH, after a holiday weekend. Dan Tuohy photo.
Southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, NH, after a holiday weekend. Dan Tuohy photo.

Roads could be more crowded than ever this week, with three and a half million New Englanders expected to drive, fly or cruise for the Fourth of July holiday.

Dan Goodman, manager of public affairs and traffic safety for the American Automobile Association, says his organization is projecting that more than 72 million people will travel nationwide — the highest number of travelers AAA has seen since forecasting began in 2005.

“I think people are prioritizing spending time with family and friends and prioritizing vacations,” he said.

Goodman says AAA has seen the biggest increase in cruise ship travel. But still, about 80% of people are traveling by car.

“We really want to make sure that you check your vehicle's condition. A simple pre-trip inspection of your tires, batteries, brakes, wiper blades, your fluids, can prevent unexpected breakdowns,” he said.

Don’t forget to check in with yourself, too, Goodman said.

“Speeding contributes to a third of all motor vehicle fatalities,” he said. “Stay focused. Put down your phone. Don't drive impaired. And most importantly, wear your seatbelt.”

Wednesday, July 2 and Sunday, July 6 are expected to be the busiest days on the road, and afternoons are expected to be most congested.
Fourth of July
