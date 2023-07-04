© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

New Americans receive citizenship at Independence Day ceremony in Portsmouth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
A man with short dark hair in a red and blue shirt stands holding a small American flag
Todd Bookman/NHPR
/
People from 38 different counties became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony in Portsmouth on July 4.

The country’s newest citizens, representing 38 different countries, participated in a naturalization ceremony Tuesday at the Strawberry Banke Museum in Portsmouth.

From Albania and Bhutan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, each new American took the oath of allegiance and was reminded of their new privileges and responsibilities as citizens.

“It feels amazing. It’s a great honor, it’s a great relief,” said Marek Svoboda, originally from the Czech Republic, who now lives in Hanover. “And I think it will open up even more opportunities for me than I've had until now.”

Gov. Chris Sununu, Rep. Chris Pappas, as well as other state and local officials were on hand to welcome the new citizens.

New Americans take their oath of allegiance during Tuesday's ceremony.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
/
New Americans take their oath of allegiance during Tuesday's ceremony.

“We don’t expect you to forget your history, or ignore your past,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told the audience. “In fact, we want you to share your experiences, your cultures and your traditions with the broader community.”

Marites Martine from the Philippines said she's been pursuing her citizenship for five years, while calling Charlestown, New Hampshire home. “[I’m] thankful, lucky, and very proud,” she said.

The patriotic ceremony included a video message from President Joe Biden, who talked about his own family’s immigration from Ireland.

Officials from the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office were present at the event, offering new citizens assistance in registering to vote in the United States for the first time.

This was the 20th naturalization ceremony hosted at Strawberry Banke, and the second consecutive July Fourth gathering following the pandemic.

NH News CitizenshipFourth of JulyStrawberry BankeImmigration
