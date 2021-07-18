-
Seacoast tourism and business leaders want federal officials to approve more foreign visa workers and economic aid to support what they hope will be a…
New Hampshire lawmakers want a federal disaster declaration for the Atlantic herring fishery.Herring is a key bait fish for lobster and tuna, but its…
A fishing industry group wants New Hampshire and neighboring states to put off planning offshore wind development during the coronavirus pandemic.The…
New Hampshire is drafting plans for how its lobster fishery will help meet new federal goals for protecting endangered North Atlantic right…
New England shrimp are still in bad shape despite a fishing shutdown that is unlikely to end soon, new data shows.The region's shrimp fishing industry,…
Regulators are taking comments on plans to expand a lucrative new crab fishery that’s stirring interest in the Gulf of Maine.Jonah crabs are a native…
Officials say fish in a brook near the Coakley Landfill Superfund site are not a risk to public health.Berry’s Brook was found to contain dangerously high…
Vessel owners from Rye Harbor want action on what they say is a long-overdue dredging project.They’ll meet Monday night with state and federal officials…
Avian flu and distemper may be to blame for a rash of seal deaths in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.Southern Maine beaches have been beset with…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin planning emergency dredging of Hampton Harbor over the next year.The Army Corps' 2018 Work Plan includes…