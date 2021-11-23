© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR and the NH Food Bank this holiday season.
Business and Economy

Feds declare East Coast herring fishing industry a disaster

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST
Atlantic Herring NOAA courtesy
Fisheries.NOAA.gov
/
The determination comes after the request of several Northeastern states that a fishery disaster occurred for the 2019 Atlantic herring fishery.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The herring fishing industry in the Northeast qualifies for federal assistance because its 2019 season has been declared a disaster.

The federal government has the ability to declare a "fishery disaster" when adverse circumstances in a fishery cause economic hardship.

A recent scientific assessment of the herring population found that the species population has fallen, and tighter fishing quotas have made herring fishing more difficult.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the disaster declaration on Monday.

Tags

Business and EconomyHerringFisheriesGulf Of Maine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press