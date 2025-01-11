Outside/In: Sardines are swimming sunlight

Sardines are in vogue. Literally. They are in Vogue magazine. They’re delicious (subjectively), good for you, and sustainable . . . right?

Recently, an Outside/In listener called into the show asking about just that.

“I've always had this sense that they're a more environmentally friendly fish, perhaps because of being low on the food chain. But I'm realizing I really have no sense of what it looks like to actually fish for sardines,” Jeannie told us.

The Outside/In team got together to look beyond the sunny illustrations on the fish tins. Is there bycatch? What about emissions? Are sardines overfished? If we care about the health of the ocean, can we keep eating sardines?

Featuring Jeannie Bartlett, Malin Pinsky, and Zach Koehn.

To share your questions and feedback with Outside/In, call the show’s hotline and leave us a voicemail. The number is 1-844-GO-OTTER. No question is too serious or too silly.

Transcript available here.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

If you’re interested in finding sustainable fisheries, our sources recommended checking out Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch and the Marine Stewardship Council.

Sardines (specifically, Fishwife) in Vogue.

Why are tinned fishes in every boutique store, and why do all of those stores feel exactly the same? For Grub Street, Emily Sundberg reported on the digital marketplace behind the “shoppy shop.”

The documentary about the epic South African sardine run is “The Ocean’s Greatest Feast” on PBS.

Zach Koehn’s paper, “The role of seafood in sustainable diets.”

Malin Pinsky’s research found that small pelagic fish (like sardines, anchovies, and herring) are just as vulnerable to population collapse as larger, slower-growing species like tuna.

Explore the designs of historical Portuguese fish tins (Hyperallergic).

An animated reading of The Mousehole Cat

The last sardine cannery in the United States closed in 2010. But you can explore this archive of oral histories with former workers in Maine factories (many of them women and children).

