Farmers across New Hampshire are working to keep their crops alive after an unusually dry spring followed by three weeks of heavy rain.
Granite State Farmers reflect on what they learned this year -- and how they're planning for seasons to come. In response to the pandemic, many made…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 28 de septiembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
A continuación, están las noticias del jueves 6 de Agosto.Las pueden leer o escuchar en el audio.Una nota: lo siguiente es el guion que utilizamos para…
We talk with a few of the farmers who produce our food in this state to find out about the challenges that come with making a living off the land, take a…
With the boom in backyard chickens, New Hampshire cities and towns are trying to balance this trend with regulations aimed at safety and neighborhood…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently published a census report on New Hampshire’s farming industry. The data shows that New Hampshire farms are…
Senator Jeanne Shaheen met Friday with about a dozen representatives from New Hampshire's farming industry to discuss how the partial government shutdown…
'Abnormally Dry' Conditions Affect New Hampshire FarmersDespite some recent rain, New Hampshire is currently classified as "abnormally dry" by the National Drought Mitigation Center. The lack of rainfall has…
U.S. Border Patrol agents detained two individuals in Woodsville, N.H., on Friday.The Vermont-based advocacy non-profit Migrant Justice is working on…