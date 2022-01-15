Consumers asked to support Northeast organic dairy industry

(AP) Northeast organic dairy companies are trying to recruit consumers to help strengthen the industry after news that 135 farms in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New York will lose their milk contracts.

The initiative announced Wednesday by Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of organic yogurt maker and dairy company Stonyfield, encourages consumers to sign a pledge to buy a quarter of their weekly dairy purchases from 35 brands.

He says the brands, including Stonyfield, have committed to increasing the amount of milk they purchase from Northeast organic family farmers.

Horizon Organic and Maple Hill have announced that they would stop buying milk from 135 organic farms in the region.