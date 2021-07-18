-
Earthquake Hits Contoocook AreaAn early morning earthquake shook the Contoocook and Concord area, the Weston Observatory at Boston College confirmed today.The 2.4-scale earthquake shook…
-
2.7 Earthquake Rattles N.H.'s Seacoast RegionA minor earthquake shook New Hampshire's Seacoast region Thursday morning.The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.7 quake centered on East…
-
A minor earthquake hit central New Hampshire Thursday morning.The US Geological Survey recorded the 2.1 magnitude tremor near Contoocook just before…
-
The U.S. Geological Survey reports there's been a small earthquake near Concord, New Hampshire.The 1.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:42 p.m.…
-
While New Hampshire may not be known for earthquakes, the town of Merrimack is now host to the Granite State’s first seismograph available for public…
-
10:14 Earthquake monitored in real time at 9:07 PM from the Weston Observatory. Link is here. 10:05 Map posted on the Weston Observatory site indicates…
-
The Women's Earth AllianceEarthTalk®E - The Environmental MagazineDear EarthTalk: I heard about a group called the Women’s Earth Alliance that works on environmental projects in…
-
The 4.0 magnitude quake caused no immediate damage but it rattled nerves and became a talking point.
-
An earthquake has struck southern Maine and rattled nearby New England states.The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was about 3 miles…
-
The salty, toxic wastewater that's used in hydrofracking and other gas drilling is likely to blame for small earthquakes in the Midwest, a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey concludes. The water is pumped deep underground, where it lubricates faults and causes them to slip.