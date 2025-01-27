© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:16 PM EST
The earthquake struck off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire at 10:22 a.m. on Jan. 27.
U.S. Geological Survey
The earthquake struck off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire at 10:22 a.m. on Jan. 27.

If you felt the earth move this morning, you’re not alone.

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck off the coast of New England at 10:22 am. The United States Geological Survey reports that it originated about 6 miles off the coast of York Harbor, Maine.

As of 10:45 a.m., New Hampshire 911 had not heard of any injuries or damage related to the earthquake. New Hampshire officials say those concerned about structural damage to a home or business should contact their local fire department for help.

People reported feeling the earth shake throughout eastern New England — and even as far south as Washington, D.C.

A 3.8 is a relatively light earthquake, but it’s rare to see one this strong in this region. New Hampshire has only experienced 65 earthquakes above a 2.1 on the Richter scale since 1638, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Services.

Earth scientists have previously told NHPR that New Hampshire experiences “a certain degree of low level seismicity,” even if larger earthquakes are rare.

"We just don't hear about it much because the earthquakes are small,” Leslie Sonder, associate professor of Earth Sciences at Dartmouth, told NHPR last year.

Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
