-
GOP Lawmaker Apologizes For Making Homophobic RemarkA Republican state representative is apologizing for calling LGTBQ sexuality "deviant" during a legislative hearing this week. The lawmaker, Dick Marston,…
-
A New Hampshire representative referred to LGBTQ people as having a “deviant sexuality” this week, derailing debate on a bill sought out by LGBTQ rights…
-
A bill in the New Hampshire Senate would require conservation officers to be trained in civil rights enforcement, anti-discrimination and de-escalation…
-
Since 2015, police officers have fatally shot at least 135 unarmed Black people nationwide. The majority of officers were white, and for at least 15 of them, the shootings weren't their first or last.
-
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on cellphone video kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, still faces a higher charge of second-degree murder.
-
What we don’t learn in school can matter as much as the lessons we do learn. In this fourth and final episode of a special radio series on “Racism In...
-
The recording could answer lingering questions about how prosecutors have handled a case that has fueled protests in Kentucky and across the nation.
-
"I was reassured Wednesday of why I have no faith in the legal system, in the police, in the law," Tamika Palmer said in a statement. "They are not made to protect us Black and brown people."
-
The Seacoast chapter of Black Lives Matter has released a list of demands it says candidates running for office in this general election must deliver.…
-
Officials also announced a series of police reforms to be adopted by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Taylor was killed by police in March.