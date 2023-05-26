© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

New NH federal prosecutors to focus on civil rights, domestic terrorism and violent crime

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
Jane Young, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire, during a forum she organized to combat hate crimes in February 2023.

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire is adding two new positions focused on civil rights, domestic terrorism and violent crime.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said one of the new attorneys will focus on civil rights cases, including those dealing with housing, fair lending and disability rights, as well as criminal investigations. She said it's a new position for the office.

"We have attorneys that work on those cases in addition to their other duties," Young said. "This will now allow us to have one attorney who will solely focus on civil rights."

The other new attorney will focus on violent crime and domestic terrorism.

Young said her office has seen a rise in hate speech and bias incidents.

"There are a number of communities that told us that they had genuine concerns and fears for their safety," Young said. "So this will give us the opportunity to have one dedicated attorney engage with those communities, engage with law enforcement — both in an enforcement capacity as well as an educational capacity."

Young's office and the New Hampshire Attorney General's office co-hosted a community forum focused on hate crimes in February, with more events planned later this year.

