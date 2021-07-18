Circuit Courts

-
Judge Facing Disciplinary Procedures Resigns From BenchA circuit court judge facing a disciplinary hearing after allegedly altering court documents is voluntarily resigning from the bench rather than face…
-
The New Hampshire Circuit Court will pilot a free, voluntary mediation program to resolve eviction disputes.Margaret Huang is the coordinator of the…
-
The New Hampshire Attorney General says it is opening a criminal investigation into a circuit court judge for allegedly altering court paperwork with…
-
A Wolfeboro woman is facing 12 additional charges of animal cruelty following the removal of dozens of Great Dane dogs from her mansion in Wolfeboro.In a…
-
When a trio of judges on a federal appeals court in Washington state upheld a freeze on president Trump's Executive Order on immigration, some people…
-
A proposed rule change to the state’s circuit court system aims to end so-called debtors’ prison in New Hampshire. The change comes six months after a…