© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.
NH News

Former NH AG Delaney tapped as nominee for US First Circuit judicial seat

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published January 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
headshot of Mike Delaney
Matthew P Lomanno
/
Used with permission of McLane Middleton Law Firm

President Joe Biden is tapping former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Delaney served as the state’s top prosecutor from 2009 to 2013. He had previously been a prosecutor in the Department of Justice’s homicide unit. Delaney was also chief legal counsel to Gov. John Lynch from 2006 to 2009.

Since 2013, Delaney has been in private practice with McLane Middleton, a regional law firm.

If he clears the nominating process in the U.S. Senate, he’ll fill the seat on the First Circuit Court left vacant by Judge Jeffrey Howard, who took senior status last March.

In a joint statement, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan both praised Delaney’s credentials.

“His long tenure in public service, coupled with his extensive litigation experience, make him well suited to serve in this role with distinction,” the senators wrote.

Delaney graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 1994, and earned his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

Tags
NH News Presidential NominationCircuit CourtsMichael Delaney
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.