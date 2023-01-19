Former NH AG Delaney tapped as nominee for US First Circuit judicial seat

President Joe Biden is tapping former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Delaney served as the state’s top prosecutor from 2009 to 2013. He had previously been a prosecutor in the Department of Justice’s homicide unit. Delaney was also chief legal counsel to Gov. John Lynch from 2006 to 2009.

Since 2013, Delaney has been in private practice with McLane Middleton, a regional law firm.

If he clears the nominating process in the U.S. Senate, he’ll fill the seat on the First Circuit Court left vacant by Judge Jeffrey Howard, who took senior status last March.

In a joint statement, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan both praised Delaney’s credentials.

“His long tenure in public service, coupled with his extensive litigation experience, make him well suited to serve in this role with distinction,” the senators wrote.

Delaney graduated from Georgetown University Law Center in 1994, and earned his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross.