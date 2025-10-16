© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Xenobie Purvis & 'The Hounding'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
Michael Guppy

Check This Out Host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Xenobie Purvis about her novel, "The Hounding."

When the villagers of Little Nettlebed start to hear barking, one claims to have seen the Mansfield sisters transform before his very eyes, and the allegations spark fascination and fear.

The truth is the inhabitants of Little Nettlebed have never much liked the Mansfield girls—a little odd, think some. But something isn’t right in Little Nettlebed, and the sisters will be the ones to pay for it.

"The Hounding" considers whether in any age it might be safer to be a dog than an unusual young girl.

Read the novel with your book club! Each episode of Check This Out includes downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations with your group. Let us know what you thought at books@nhpr.org.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
