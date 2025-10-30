Check This Out: Rickey Fayne & 'The Devil Three Times'

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Rickey Fayne about his book, "The Devil Three Times."

This book starts in Africa, aboard a slave ship headed from Africa to the U.S., with a character named Yetunde. It then unravels and spans 175 years and eight generations.

Desperate to survive the hell that awaits her at their destination, Yetunde finds help in an unexpected form — the Devil himself.

The Devil, seeking a way to reenter the pearly gates of heaven, decides to prove himself to an indifferent God by protecting Yetunde and granting her a piece of his supernatural power. In return, Yetunde makes an incredible sacrifice.

Their bargain extends far beyond Yetunde's mortal lifespan. Over the next 175 years, the Devil visits Yetunde's descendants in their darkest hour of need.

The Devil offers each of them his own version of salvation, all the while wondering: can he save himself, too?

