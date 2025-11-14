© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Quiara Allegria Hudes & 'The White Hot'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published November 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
Emma Pratte

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Quiara Allegria Hudes about her book, "White Hot."

Hudes has already won a Pulitzer Award for her play "Water by the Spoonful" and a Tony for the Broadway musical "In the Heights."

April is a young mother raising her daughter in an intergenerational house of unspoken secrets and loud arguments.

One day, as she finds herself spiraling toward the volcanic rage she calls "the white hot," a voice inside her tells her to just walk away.

Her accidental journey shakes her awake, almost kills her, and brings her to the brink of an impossible choice.

The White Hot takes the form of a letter from mother to daughter about a moment of abandonment that would stretch from ten days to ten years.

Read the novel with your book club - and if you do, let us know your thoughts; drop us an email or a voice memo at Books@NHPR.org!

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Support your local bookstore, or buy your copy of "The White Hot" from Zibby's Bookshop, a sponsor of Check This Out.

Tags
Check This Out Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.