Check This Out: Quiara Allegria Hudes & 'The White Hot'

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Quiara Allegria Hudes about her book, "White Hot."

Hudes has already won a Pulitzer Award for her play "Water by the Spoonful" and a Tony for the Broadway musical "In the Heights."

April is a young mother raising her daughter in an intergenerational house of unspoken secrets and loud arguments.

One day, as she finds herself spiraling toward the volcanic rage she calls "the white hot," a voice inside her tells her to just walk away.

Her accidental journey shakes her awake, almost kills her, and brings her to the brink of an impossible choice.

The White Hot takes the form of a letter from mother to daughter about a moment of abandonment that would stretch from ten days to ten years.

Read the novel with your book club - and if you do, let us know your thoughts; drop us an email or a voice memo at Books@NHPR.org!

