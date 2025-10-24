© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Addie E. Citchens & 'Dominion'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Britt Smith Photography

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Addie Citchens's about her debut novel, "Dominion."

The novel is written with a strong voice and a Southern cadence. It’s about a family unravelling in the midst of shocking violence in a Mississippi town. But it’s about so much more than that.

Reverend Sabre Winfrey, Jr., shepherd of the Seven Seals Missionary Baptist Church, believes in God, his own privilege, and enterprise.

He owns the barbershop and the radio station, and generally keeps an iron hand on every aspect of society in Dominion, Mississippi.

He and his wife, Priscilla, have five boys; the youngest, Emanuel, is called Wonderboy—no one sings prettier, runs as fast, or turns as many heads.

But Wonderboy, his father, and all the structures in place that keep them on top are not as righteous as they seem to be.

Priscilla and Diamond, two women who love these men, bear witness to their charms and bear the brunt of their choices.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
