Check This Out: Addie E. Citchens & 'Dominion'

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with debut novelist Addie Citchens's about her debut novel, "Dominion."

The novel is written with a strong voice and a Southern cadence. It’s about a family unravelling in the midst of shocking violence in a Mississippi town. But it’s about so much more than that.

Reverend Sabre Winfrey, Jr., shepherd of the Seven Seals Missionary Baptist Church, believes in God, his own privilege, and enterprise.

He owns the barbershop and the radio station, and generally keeps an iron hand on every aspect of society in Dominion, Mississippi.

He and his wife, Priscilla, have five boys; the youngest, Emanuel, is called Wonderboy—no one sings prettier, runs as fast, or turns as many heads.

But Wonderboy, his father, and all the structures in place that keep them on top are not as righteous as they seem to be.

Priscilla and Diamond, two women who love these men, bear witness to their charms and bear the brunt of their choices.

