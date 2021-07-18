-
As more police agencies across the country adopt the use of body-worn cameras, and as the footage becomes more and more important in conversations over…
-
All Manchester Police officers will be wearing body cameras by the end of December. The department is hoping the new technology will improve transparency…
-
The Portsmouth Police Commission is putting together a group to study whether the city police department should start using body cameras or patrol car…
-
The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers.…
-
Police in a New Hampshire town will soon be wearing body-cameras full-time.The Goffstown Police Department announced Wednesday that officers will be…
-
With more attention to problems in police-community relations around the country, one change that nearly everyone agrees on in the Granite State is the…
-
Police officials say the cost to outfit Portsmouth officers with body cameras could cost as much as $18,000 a day.The Portsmouth Herald reports the Police…
-
A government official in Portsmouth says he will advocate for the use of car and body cameras by "all police personnel" in the southeastern New Hampshire…
-
Dashboard camera video shows two police officers firing shots as a knife-wielding Hagan Etsy-Lennon ran at them on a North Country road.Officers kept…
-
A New Hampshire Superior Court has ordered the partial release of body camera videos showing two officers shooting and killing a man who lunged at them…