anti-racism

Over half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion resigned on Tuesday, condemning the governor's decision to sign into law a…
Legislation that would determine how the topics of racism and sexism are talked about in publicly funded entities, like schools or businesses with…
The debate over so-called "divisive concepts" has been a large focus of the state budget process this year. The New Hampshire Senate passed their version…
As lawmakers across the country -- including here in New Hampshire -- debate how racism and sexism are taught in schools, schools themselves are grappling…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 22 de marzo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
A virtual protest Wednesday night will call for state lawmakers to sign a new pledge against white supremacy.Organizers include the New Hampshire Youth…
The oppression of Black Americans has always been, to a certain extent, physical. Slavery, segregation and police violence represent just a few of the…
We revisit our earlier conversation with suggestions for summer reading. Many readers are being intentional about bringing diversity to that stack of…