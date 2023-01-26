The Folk Show: Upcoming in-studio performances

NHPR’s Kate McNally is planning an exciting lineup of upcoming performances featuring folk & Americana favorites. Join Kate and special guests Chris Smither, Celia Woodsmith, Mark Erelli, and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki on Sundays from 7-10 PM for special, live in-studio performances.

Listen live on-air , online , or with the app . Or, you can find these and past performances & interviews at NHPR.org/music

January 29, Chris Smither

Chris Smither will make an appearance this coming Sunday on The Folk Show which airs each and every Sunday evening from 7-10 PM on NHPR. He’ll be performing January 28th at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, N.H.

February 5, Celia Woodsmith

Celia Woodsmith has been a fixture on the roots music scene since 2005, primarily touring with Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Della Mae. She’s currently on tour with Say Darling, a Boston-based vintage rock band, and will pop by The Folk Show, for a chat with Kate and a live in-studio performance ahead of a show at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, N.H. on February 11, 2023

February 19, Mark Erelli

Mark Erelli’s diagnosis of retinitis pigmentosa started him writing and recording his way through what he called a very “dark time, ultimately providing a sliver of agency in a time of great isolation and helplessness.” His new album Lay Your Darkness Down is an exploration of that journey. Mark Erelli will stop by The Folk Show on February 19th with a sample from the new album set to hit the shelves in February.

March 5, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki

The Boston Irish Reporter described the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio’s music as “brisk, lean and exceedingly lovely.” The JTW Trio has blended the music of Ireland and Scotland with their own original material for over a decade. They’ve got a busy schedule of shows around New England but they’ll pause long enough to stop by NHPR’s Folk Show on March 5th to help us get in the St Paddy’s Day spirit with a performance in our studio.

The Folk Show offers great folk music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre. Join us for great music, in-studio performances, interviews and your requests.