Outside/In: Order on the pickleball court
Three sports. One court. What could go wrong?
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It may also be the most hated. Tennis and basketball players are complaining about losing court space because of an “invasion” of pickleballers. Residents are losing sleep because of the incessant noise. Fights over pickleball have led to a slew of petitions, calls to the police, and even lawsuits.
So why do pickleball players love this sport so much? Just how annoying is it to everyone else? And what will it take for everyone to just get along?
Producer Felix Poon visits one of the most popular courts in Boston to see how the drama is unfolding there.
