Outside/In: Order on the pickleball court

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It may also be the most hated. Tennis and basketball players are complaining about losing court space because of an “invasion” of pickleballers. Residents are losing sleep because of the incessant noise. Fights over pickleball have led to a slew of petitions, calls to the police, and even lawsuits.

So why do pickleball players love this sport so much? Just how annoying is it to everyone else? And what will it take for everyone to just get along?

Producer Felix Poon visits one of the most popular courts in Boston to see how the drama is unfolding there.

LINKS AND ADDITIONAL READING

Felix Poon A banner hanging from the fence at the JP South Street Courts. It was drafted by the local community after a petition complained that pickleball players were dominating the space.

Want to play pickleball, but don’t want to annoy the neighbors? Check out this guide to quiet pickleball paddles .

Read the petition that first raised concerns over the popularity of pickleball at the South Street Courts in Jamaica Plain.

Learn more about the history of pickleball , which was invented near Seattle in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Learn more about the consulting firm, Pickleball Sound Mitigation , that’s trying to solve pickleball’s noise problem.