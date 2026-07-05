© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Cosmically Curious: Why pulsars are the lighthouses of the universe

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Patrick McNameeKing
Published July 5, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
X-rays from Chandra are gold; infrared from WISE in red, green and blue/max
NASA
/
https://www.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/pia18848-wisefacepalm.jpg
X-rays from Chandra are gold; infrared from WISE in red, green and blue/max

Nicole Gugliucci, astronomy professor at Saint Anselm College, explains how pulsars work, and how we discovered them to Cosmically Curious host Patrick McNameeKing.

The "lighthouse" effect from a pulsar, when the radiation emitting off is visible to Earth
Michael Kramer
/
http://www.jb.man.ac.uk/~mkramer/Animations.html
The "lighthouse" effect from a pulsar, when the radiation emitting off is visible to Earth

What is a pulsar?

A pulsar is the collapsed, zombie-like core of a massive star that died in a supernova explosion.

What is it made of?

The core consists almost entirely of neutrons packed so tightly that the density exceeds that of atomic nuclei.

Do pulsars move?

Yes, their magnetic axes are typically misaligned with their rotation axes, causing beams of electromagnetic radiation to sweep out across space like a lighthouse. Earth-based observers can see a pulsed signal when the beams point toward us.

Composite image of the Crab Nebula showing the X-ray (blue), and optical (red) images superimposed.
NASA/CXC/ASU/J. Hester et al.; Credits for Optical Image: NASA/HST/ASU/J. Hester et al.
/
NASA
Composite image of the Crab Nebula showing the X-ray (blue), and optical (red) images superimposed.

How fast do they spin?

Pulsars spin incredibly fast, up to a 1000th of a second per rotation.

Stars form from a cloud of gas, which has some very tiny internal spin to it, and as these massive stars collapse, they leave behind a remnant that spins faster and faster as it collapses.

Gugliucci says it's like an ice skater who's spinning with their arms out, and when they pull their arms in, the spinning speeds up.

How big is a pulsar?

A pulsar has a diameter of only about 20 kilometers (12 miles) but retains a mass roughly 1.35 times that of the sun.

Have a question about the night sky or space exploration? Send an email to the team at cosmic@npr.org.
Tags
Environment Comically Curious
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.