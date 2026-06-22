NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday,June 22, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, June 22, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

James McMurtry at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/~

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Windborne at Mariposa Museum of World Cultures, Peterborough NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://windbornesingers.com/

Lyle Divinsky (solo) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Lyle and Phil Divinsky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Volkert Volkerz

Open Mic at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30 ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June28, 2926

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at 1 Fairground Lane, Tunbridge VT ~~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~Seldom Scene,Sister Sadie, Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Appalachian Road Show, The Cox Family, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, Nothin’ Fancy, Rock Hearts, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Leroy Troy & C.W., The Lovesick Drifters, Zink Country Featuring Father & Son, Corey & Mason Zink, Beartracks, County Line Bluegrass, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Cedar Ridge, White Mountain Harmony, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy, Bluegrass Gospel Sing

Friday, June 26, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experimental Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Second Floor, Caller Annie Kidwell

Peter Mulvey & Jenna Nicholls Present: Floyd Mercantile at the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/petermulvey-jennanicholls/

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Roomful of Blues at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Decatur Creek at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30 ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

The Rough and Tumble and Flagship Romanceat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026

Festival! Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~~https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ 2026 Performers: Holly Near , Garnet Rogers , Guy Davis , Bruce Molsky & Darol Anger, Crys Matthews , Jake Blount Band , Trout Fishing In America , Cantrip, Windborne , Joe Jencks , Christine Lavin , Andrew Wells-Oberegger, Reggie Harris , James Keelaghan , The Vox Hunters , Wild Asparagus, Medusa , Lutchinha , Skye Consort & Emma Björling , Connie Kaldor, Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman , Maria Zemantauski , Magpie, Tret Fure , Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen , John Kirk & Trish Miller, Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Cumming·Kuhar·Stickney , Paul Rosenberg, George Wilson , Alan Thomson , Stefan Amidon , Chris Koldewey , Sonny Ochs , Deirdre and Sean Murtha , Cate Clifford , John Dickson, Kathleen Hanley , Ron Gordon , Jake Thomas , Dirty Blue Shirts, The Great Groove Band , Roger the Jester , and more!

Captain Fun Lunchtime Listening Hourat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Brad Myrick and Tom Pirozzoli, Follansbee Inn, North Sutton, NH; 7:30 pm. Space is limited. For information email kendallperkins88@gmail.com.

Dance! Contra Dance at East Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Nils Friedland, Pascal Gemme, and Yann falquet

Dance! Canterbury Contra Dance at Canterbury CUCC Parish Hall, 6 Hackleboro Rd, Canterbury (Center) NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~More Information - Gale Wood 603 715 6666; gtomwood@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/groups/1801909466608693/ ~ Bruce Cobb & Dave Moor, Gale Wood, Calling (Sit in musicians welcome!)

Harrison Goodell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

The Klines at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Sam Robbins at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Eyes of Age at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30 ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Otter Creek at Crossmolina Farm, Corinth VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.crossmolinafarm.com/pizzanight

Kristina Murray with Jon Nolan at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Great North Woods Music Day at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 1-8pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/ ~ 14 performers, multiple genres, guitars, fiddles, piano, singing...

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Seldom Scene at Caffe Lena , 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Willy J. Laws At The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 3pm ET ~https://www.facebook.com/events/1218799903666642/

Bela Fleck, Edman Castaneda, and Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

The Valley Arabic Music Ensemble at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Currier Square at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/https://www.facebook.com/events/1259658189377121/

Windborne at Uniotarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

The Seldom Scene at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3pm and 7pmET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Wolff Sisters and Sneaky Milesat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, June 29, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Scott Kirby and Noah Robertson at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Paul Simonat BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Steve Earle at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ ~ host: Heather Lynne

Hiroya Tsukamoto atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: The Lion Sisters

Kate Taylor at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, July 3, 2026

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses at Dublin School, Dublin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-aurora-nealand-the-royal-roses-dublin-school-july-3-2026/

Thomas Hinds at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/

Bellows, Tiger Saw, Hello Sharkat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Majestic Theatre Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Dance! Peterborough Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ 603-547-5831 or visit https://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra~ Luke Donforth calling with Perin Ellsworth-Osanya and Ben HemmendingerAND a special America 250 outdoor dance at 12 noon in front of the Peterborough Town House, with Lisa Sieverts calling and Perin and Ben.

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus, George Marshall Calling

Tab Benoit at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Adam Ezra Groupat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Hejira: Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Andres Institute of Art, 106 Route 13, Brookline NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://andresinstitute.org/https://www.facebook.com/events/2037972423803281/

Old Time Jam Session with Betsy Greenat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at the Park Teatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Sam Bush at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Albert Castaglia at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Grove Street Band

Yonder Mountain String Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, July 9 through Sunday, July 12, 2026

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ 10am Thursday to 2pm Sunday ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2269395826859480 ~ Featuring: Rank Strangers - ME (Th), The Roll on Buddies - NH (Fr), Bloodroot Gap - VT (Fr), Seth Sawyer Band - VT (F,Sa), Canaan's Land (F, Sa), Cedar Mountain Bluegrass - NH (F, Sa), Still Pickin' - CT (F, Sa), Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers - OH (F, Sa), Ironwood Drive - PA (S, S), Cedar Ridge - NY (S, S), The Green Brothers - NY (Su)

Friday, July 10, 2026

Louise Coombes at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Dedgrassat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Bill Kirchen at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Adina Gordon calling with River Road (Jesse Ball, Sarah Hadley-Yakir, Kristen Planeaux)

Aba Diop Trio (Senegalse Dance Music) with special guests Pan Fried Steelat Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendarhttps://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

The Green Sisters at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Leftover Salmon w. Toubab Krewe at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ “doors” 6pm ET ~https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series~https://www.therangemason.com/event-details/leftover-salmon-w-toubab-krewe

Shawn Mullins with Kat Ridgeway at Bass Hall, Monadnck Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Darlingsideat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 3:30 and 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Bill Kirchen at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunny War at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Shawn Mullins at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Mavis Staples at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Darrell Scottat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Hunter Root at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, July 12 through July 19, 2026

Festival! Festival on the Green, Middleboro VT ~~https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ Mojo Birds, Tom Verner, Ted Perry and the Big Easy with Ryan Montbleau, Ernest James Zydeco, No Strings Marionettes, Addison County Live!, Mélisande, Burlington Taiko, Faux Paws, Damn Tall Buildings, Mathis Andersen and Gaëlle Hispard, The Mammals, Slap Dragon, Circus Minimus, Circus Minimus, Brett Hughes and the Honky-Tonk Crowd, Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance & Scarlett Annie,

Monday, July 13, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Darrell Scottat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, July 13, 2026

Blues Express at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Steve Riley Cajun Trioat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Eric Hutchinson at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Bluegrass Jam at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

“Hekira” Celebrating Joni Mitchell at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

I Draw Slowat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 15, 2026 through Thursday, July 19, 2026

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/2026-lineup/?day=all~lineu: Rhiannon Giddens and the Old Time Revue, The Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steeldrivers, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Darrell Scott String Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Della Mae, The Brothers Comatose, Amy Helm, East Nash Grass, Andy Falco and Travis Book, The Revelers, Darol Anger + Joe K. Walsh’s BLUR-GRASS, John Doyle, I Draw Slow, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff, Shelby Means, Le Vent du Nord, Dom Flemons and the Traveling Wildfires, The Pine Leaf Boys, Kaia Kater and Tray Wellington, The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Often Herd, The Faux Paws, The Sentimental Gentlemen, John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Level Best, George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, Farayi Malek, Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings, Henry Ferland, Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys, John Trish and Quickstep, The Burnett Sisters Band, J.M. Clifford, Jeff Horton Taylor Armerding and Bill Henry, Northern Lights Reunion, Gentlemen’s Gambit

Festival! [July 16-19] Finger Lakes Grassroots Fesstival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg NY ~~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/ ~DONNA THE BUFFALO, rhiannon giddens, taj mahal, Del McCoury Band, c4 trio, DAKHABRAKHA, KEITH FRANK AND THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND, john browns body, EL KHAT, the revelers, THE BYRNE BROTHERS, double tiger, JIM LAUDERDALE, Aba Diop Trio, sihasin, johnny dowd, SAM FRIBUSH ORGAN TRIO, PRESTON FRANK AND HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND, DRIFTWOOD, VERLON THOMPSON, KEITH SECOLA AND HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS, FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, johnny nicholas & The cool drivers, the alum ridge boys and ashlee, jake blount, dirty blanket, richie and rosie, SINQUAH FAMILY DANCERS, CAMPBELL BROTHERS, SIM REDMOND BAND, Anthony kannon, GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD, richie stearns and cosmic experience, GUNPOETS, MADDY WALSH AND THE BLIND SPOTS, THE ROLLIN’ RUST, SINGTRECE band, TYLER WESTCOTT, kajuneji, scuba jerry, evan horne, VICIOUS FISHES, K.C. JONES, Down to earth, TaiNa Asili, Ma’am, CalYa and The Coy Dogs, HANK ROBERTS, burlesque buffet, roadman, get off my lawn, A Girl Named Genny, LYDMARIE, HEAVY BONE & THE GOOD TIME ZYDECO BAND, MOTHERWORT, NEW PLANETS, plan z, loveday and the soiree, caviar and grits, RIC ROBERTSON, black lion & heatwav, THE NOTORIOUS STRINGBUSTERS, DRANK THE GOLD, FALL CREEK BRASS BAND, YET TO BE GOLD, DEEP DIVE BIG BAND, JEB AND FRIENDS, ithaca underground, r.D.F., grady girls, grassroots chamber orchestra, dead sea squirrels,

Thursday, July 16, 2026

April Cushman and Shelly Fairchild at Cantin Room, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Eyes of Age

Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Soggy Po’Boysat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, July 17, 2026

Dance! Third Friday Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Fab Faux at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-fab-fauxhttps://lowellsummermusic.org/https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Matthew Logan Vasquezat Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Le Vent du Nordat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

GoldenOak on the schooner Grace Bailey off the Maine Coast ME ~July 17-18see website for details ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Mo Reen and Marisa Stancioff in the Annex at at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Lyle Hutchins with Eve Pierce and May Cassidy at Birdie’s, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-showshttps://birdieskeene.com/eventschedule

The Soggy Po’Boys at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Twangtown Paramours, Bryan Titus and High Tea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/falcon-ridge-2026/

Margo Macero at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Bob Dylan with Jimmy Vaughan and Brittney Spencer at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Dwayne Haggins at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Songs of Resistance, Solidarity and Hope at Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro VT ~ 7-9pm pm ET ~https://highlandartsvt.org/

Eve Pierce at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-showshttps://theparktheatre.org/

The Twangtown Paramours, Bryan Titus and High Tea at 21 Songwriters Music Festival, Burlington Beer Company, 180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 1-8pm ET ~ https://www.ezevent.com/event/details/the-2nd-annual-21-songwriters-music-festival-burlington-vermont-tickets-9784

Trio Sefardi at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Hearts & Bones - A Tribute to Paul Simon at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~5pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

The Wildwoods at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 4pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Dar Williams at 1932 Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Samantha Crainat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Bob and Sarah Amos Band at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sentimental Gentlemenat Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

The Milkhouse Heaters and Phil Henry at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~

John D. Neal at Averill House Vineyards, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/events/

Shawn Mullins with Kat Ridgeway at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Satsangat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, July 20, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ David Millstone calling with Calico (Jesse Ball, Eric Boodman, Casey Murray)

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Patty Griffin and Kathleeen Edwards at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Big Richardat Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Jonny Brenn atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestraat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Monadnock Music

The Brothers Comatose at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

The Bow Tidesat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, July 23 through Wednesday, July 26, 2026

Festival! Ossippee Valley Festival, South Hiram ME ~ ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ FRIDAY: PUNCH BROTHERS, SATURDAY: THE BROTHERS COMATOSE, SATURDAY: MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT, FRIDAY: DOM FLEMONS AND THE TRAVELING WILDFIRES, FRIDAY: SLAP DRAGON, SATURDAY: GUNHILD CARLING, SATURDAY: BIG RICHARD, SATURDAY: GRUPO BELLA, THURSDAY: HAYDE BLUEGRASS ORCHESTRA, THURSDAY: THE CODY SISTERS, FRIDAY: KEN AND BRAD KOLODNER, THURSDAY: RADIM ZENKL AND ONDRA KOZAK, FRIDAY: DAVE EGGAR AND BRISTOL LIGHTNING WITH LE’ASHA JULIUS, SATURDAY: DAMN TALL BUILDINGS, FRIDAY: JOHN HARTFORD FIDDLE TUNE PROJECT, SATURDAY: RED SKIES, Maine Day Headliner: THE WALRUS, Roots and Sprouts: ON THE TRAIL, Maine Showcase: SAMUEL JAMES, FRIDAY DANCE: TRICKY BRITCHES, THURSDAY: THE HAZEL PROJECT, Maine Showcase: HILDALAND, SATURDAY DANCE: THE RUTH AND BEN STRING BAND, Maine Day: MELVIN GRADIZ BAND, Maine Day: CAROLINE COTTER, THURSDAY: SNOWGLOBE STRINGBAND, PHOEBE SANDERS, Maine Day: MAINE MARIMBA ENSEMBLE, FRIDAY: THE FAUX PAWS, SATURDAY DANCE: OLD HAT STRINGBAND,

Friday, July 24, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Danceat Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music Cailuna, Caller: Hannah Johlas

HWY ‘91 at Birdie’s , Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://birdieskeene.com/eventschedule

Griffin House at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Michaela Anneat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26, 2026

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ DAT MIGHTY 9 - New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music - New Orleans, Louisiana, ELIDA ALMEIDA - Cabo Verdean funaná and batuque - Santiago Island, Cabo Verde, FABIOLA MÉNDEZ - Puerto Rican cuatro - Quincy, Massachusetts, JOHN DOYLE & FRIENDS - Irish - Asheville, North Carolina, MELISSA CARPER & EMILY GIMBLE - classic country -Austin, Texas, SUPER CHIKAN & THE FIGHTING COCKS, Delta blues - Clarksdale, Mississippi (more to come)

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Susan Werner, Vance Gilbert, Greg Greenway, Sam Robbins, The Storycrafters, David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach, The Gaslight Tinkers & Joe Jencks all return this year along with Pamela Means, Tony Furtado, Alice Howe and Freebo, The Deb Callahan Band, Damn Tall Buildings, Cold Chocolate, Jim Lauderdale, Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens, Tall Travis, Shanna in a Dress, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Falcon Ridge House Band. (more TBA)

Festival! Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park, Newport RI ~~https://newportfolk.org/lineup ~ Amble, Cat Power, Brandi Carlile, Brother Wallace, Dawes Duo, Brandon Flowers, Courtney Barnett, Evan Honer, Brittany Davis and Black Thunder, Courtney Marie Andrews, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Clover County, Deer Tick and Friends, CMAT, Fruit Bats, Leif Vollebekk, Dove Ellis, Haley Hendrickxs and Max Garcia Conover, Lizzy Macalpine, Kathleen Edwards, Hayley Williams and Friends, Medium Build, Nathaniel Rateliff and Friends, Hot Tuna, Ounch Brothers, Peter Rowan, Sam Grisman, Sierra Hull, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Hudson Freeman, The Olllam, Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Infinity Song, The Barr Brothers, Searows, Kucy Dacus, The Lumineers, Strongboi, Matt Quinn, This is Lorelei, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, Trousdale, The Fearless Flyers, Ms Lauryn Hill, Vulfpeck, Tim Bernardes, Tiny Habits, Yasmin Williams and William Tyler, Tom Morello, Wednesday

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ David Millstoen, Calico. Jesse Ball, Eric Boodman, Casey Murray

The Bow Tides (Irish) at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendarhttps://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Seth Glier at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

David Ramirezat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Range Full of Blues feat. Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Floodat The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~5pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Louisa Stancioff at LL Bean “Made in Maine” Concerts, Freeport ME ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Sneaky Miles at LL Bean “Made in Maine” Concerts, Freeport ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play featuring Joel Brown and Peter Madcat Ruth at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Cat Power at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Lost River Fleetat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, July 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dawes at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, 2026

Festival! Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~ https://mainelobsterfestival.com/~ multi-genre festival.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Off the Cuff

Shannon Tehya at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Mystix Unplugged at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Saco River Theatre, Buxton ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Celebration Tree Farm & Wellness Center, 125 Bowie Hill Road, Durham, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Friday, July 31, 2026

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Balla Kouyate at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Eve Pierce at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-showshttps://theparktheatre.org/

Rory Block at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus, George Marshall calling

Decatur Creek atCamp Calumet, 1090 Ossipee Lake Road,Freedom NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

20th Anniversary Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html ~ features Carol Noonan, The Stone Mountain Band,and others

The Lone Bellow at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Festival! Second Annual Cultural Crossroads Festival at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~1:30pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar ~ 1:45pm Will Woodson & Caitlin Finley with Jackie O’Riley, 3:15pm Darlin’ Corey, 5:00pm Natalie Padilla & Yann Falquet, 6:30pm Open the Door for Three

Deadgrass: Jerry Garcia Birthday Show at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jamcrackers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Club d’Elf at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Trey Wellington Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, August 3, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, August 7, 2026

Iron & Wine at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Ellis Paul at the Dewey Galleryof the DeCordova Museum, 15 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln MA~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Matt Schofield at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Liz Nelson, Hot Trick, Bill Shepard, Emerson Gale, Tony Brilhart

Christone Kingfish Ingram at Lowell Summer Music Series, Booarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ doors: 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/christone-kingfish-ingram

Larry McCray at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

The Shadow Riders at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Big Thief at Mass MOCA,Joe’s Field, North Adams MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-presents-big-thief-somersault-slide-360-tour/

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Fabiola Mendez at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Maple TreeO

Ellis Paul at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Monday, August 10, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/~

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Decatur Creek

Thursday, August 13 through Sunday, August 16, 2026

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, I’m With Her, Railroad Earth, Noam Pickelny and Stuart Duncan, Dan Tymisnski Band, Lindsay Lou, Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman, Andrew Marlin String Band, Tony Trischka and Friends, Mountain Grass Unit, John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Dirk and Amelia Powell, Foghorn String Band, Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger, Tice and Terrell, Eli West, Cahalen Morrison, Christian Sedelmeyer, Yasmin Williams, Natalie and Brittany Haas, Jake Blount, M’Gonigle, The Cody Sisters, High Horse, The Green Mountain All Stars.

Friday, August 14, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

I’m With Her at The Music Hall,Historic Theatre,Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/agendahttps://www.themusichall.org/agenda/?month=August-2026

Watchhouse at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA~ 7pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/watchhouse

Ellis Paul at Jonathn’s, Ogunquit ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, August 15, 2026

I’m With Her at GrotonHill Music Center, Groton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/im-with-her-sing-me-alive-tour-2026/

Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Mountain Grass Unit at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324491329705737/https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Pink Talking Fish at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Haas at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, August 16, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Ellis Paul at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center, Maynard MA~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Faux Paws at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, August 17, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Eyes of Age

Wednesday, August 21, 2026

NewFoundRoad at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Rli Lev at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dead to the Core at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, August 24, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Walden Whitham

Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, 2026

Festival! Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ for lineup, see:https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august

Friday, August 28, 2026

Jamie McLean Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, August 28 through Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/under-the-oaks~ GoldenOak,, The Ballroom Theives, Oshima Brothers, Alisa Amador, Heather Maloney, Caroline Cotter, High Tea, Randy Miles, Dee Parks and the Hornets

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1374226287674910/ ~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing. Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

Festival! Quechee Scottish Games at Quechee Polo Field,Quechee VT ~~https://quecheegames.org/ ~Quechee Games Ceilidh Band, The Rebel Collective,Famed accordionist Alex Cumming will host a kids ceilidh, there will be an Instrument Petting Zoo with Vermont Folklife and Young Tradition Vermont

Dylan Chambers Band at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Eve Pierce at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am to 1pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Justin Levinson & Josh Glass and Marty Royle at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Monday, August 31, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Brad Mehldau at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, September 4, 2026

David Franceyat UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Tom Rush atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Kennedys at Deb’s House Harrisville NHNH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Hildaland at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Monday, September 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Annual Banjo and Fiddle Contest, Boarding House Park, LowellMA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 10am to 1pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Yellowhouse Blues Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Graham Nash at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Monday, September 14, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, Swptember 17, 2026

“Always Sometimes” with Aaron Nadeau at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

High Horse at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20, 2026

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ details TBA

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 27, 2926

David Francey at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Dwayne Haggins Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Will Hoge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, September 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, September 24, 2026

David Francey at Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Friday, September 25, 2026

Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival , Edgerton Park, New Haven CT ~~https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ details TBA

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Madison Cunningham at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Amy Speace at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Hiroya Tsukamoto and California Guitar Trio at Majestic Theatre, Conway NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, September 27, 2026

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~~https://pmffest.org/ ~ JD & The Stonemasons, Tom Kastle, Sara Grey, Kieron Means & Dave MacLurg, Castlebay, Sea Dogs, London Julie, Dirty Blue Shirts

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Gordon Belsher andCynthia MacLeodat Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Ellis Paul at the Farmstand, 1118 Page Hill Road, Tamworth (Chocorua) NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Monday, September 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 2, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Cynthis MacCleod and Gordon Belsher (from Prince Edward Island)at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2026

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00 pm Friday, 7-9 Saturday, 5-7pm Sunday ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy “Four on the Floor” at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Monday, October 5, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, October 9, 2026

Bob Jordanat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Beausoleil with Michael Doucet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Dave Stamey at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Voces8 “Lead Me Home” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, October 12, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Abbie Gardner atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Friday, October 16, 2026

Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church,Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Lion Sisters at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

The Twelve Wild Geese at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul at New Moon Coffee House, UU Church, 16 Ashland Street, Haverhill MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, October 19, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://stonechurchvt.com/

John Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 23, 2026

The Strayaways at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Acoustic Alchemy at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Alash at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church,804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Djékady w/ Balla Kouyaté, Mike Block + Mike Rivard at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Springtide at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Blind Boys of Alabama at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, BurlingtonVT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Tab Benoit and Ghalia Volt at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, October 26, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Josh Ritter at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

Friday, October 30 2026

Garnet Rogers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

October 31, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Monday, November 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Jason Isbell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 6, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Friday, November 6 through 7, 2026

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ details TBA

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, November 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Pokey LaFarge at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, November 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Mark Erelli and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, November 22, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, December 3, 2036

New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, December 4, 2026

Willie Watson at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammar and Jim Henryat Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Tom Rush at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, December 17, 2026

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Saturday, April 3, 2027

Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/