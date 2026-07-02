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Arts & Culture
Folk Show

Folk Duo Magic With Viv & Riley at The Folk Show

By Kate McNally,
Olivia Comolli
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT
Kate McNally
/
NHPR
Riley Calcagno and Vivian Leva in the studio at NHPR.

The Onlies' Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno, join forces for their newest duo album called Imaginary People. Returning to the USA after finishing a new album, recorded in the UK, they stopped by The Folk Show for a sneak preview into that new album as well telling the stories behind many of their other songs.

Music and Songwriting

"I think about like traditional music as the sort of the people and place that you encounter, that are a part of you. It is like a collection of things, it's like a rock collection..."

"...songwriting is more like that inner search. That sort of looking around at your world and synthesizing it in some way."

Nostalgia and memory meets deep authenticity in this duo's natural earthy Americana sound.

Setlist

During their visit, the duo treated The Folk Show audience to a lively four-song set:

  • Imaginary People (title track from their newest release)
  • Is It All Over?
  • Untitled
  • Radio Prayers (sneak peak at their new, unreleased, album)

They have some upcoming shows as a duo as well as with their band The Onlies.
Check out more from Viv & Riley at this website, and more from The Onlies here.

Catch The Folk Show on New Hampshire Public Radio on Sundays, 7-10 p.m., with an encore broadcast Fridays, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Tags
Folk Show The Folk ShowFolk ShowNHPR Music News
Kate McNally
Kate has been hosting The Folk Show since 1995. In addition to her studio work, Kate emcees festivals and concerts throughout the Northeast.
See stories by Kate McNally
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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