Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, October 25th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: The Halloween Edition on NHPR and nhpr.org.

Sara Plourde Saturday Request Live Logo

October is the month for haunting - howling - and terrorizing. It’s the month where the thin veil between good and evil lifts and we’re vulnerable to the ghosts and demons that wander this earth. It’s also a month that inspired some really good tunes!

Join host, Joe Boehnlein, for two hours of Halloween songs or songs that you can tie to Halloween.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show to 603-513-7729! Make sure you have a backup in case your first request is lost to the spirits! The Halloween Edition on Saturday Request Live - Saturday Evening, October 25th, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!