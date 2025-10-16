© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Saturday Request Live: The Halloween Edition

By Joe Boehnlein
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, October 25th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveThe Halloween Edition on NHPR and nhpr.org.

October is the month for haunting - howling - and terrorizing. It’s the month where the thin veil between good and evil lifts and we’re vulnerable to the ghosts and demons that wander this earth. It’s also a month that inspired some really good tunes!

Join host, Joe Boehnlein, for two hours of Halloween songs or songs that you can tie to Halloween.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show to 603-513-7729! Make sure you have a backup in case your first request is lost to the spirits! The Halloween Edition on Saturday Request Live - Saturday Evening, October 25th, from 6:00 to 8:00 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
