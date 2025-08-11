This summer we’re turning the volume up on live and local content with Saturday Request Live!

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, August 30th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Songs for a Summer Roadtrip on NHPR and nhpr.org.

Sara Plourde Saturday Request Live Logo

As you move through your summer let Saturday Request Live! contribute to your summer road trip playlist, this month!

Join host, Joe Boehnlein, for two hours of songs suitable for summer cruises in your car or motorcycle with the windows down and volume up!

Get your request ready for Songs for a Summer Road Trip on Saturday Request Live! - Saturday Evening, August 30th, from 6 to 8 - right here on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!