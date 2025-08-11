© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Saturday Request Live: Songs for a Summer Roadtrip

By Joe Boehnlein
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
A dirt road in New Durham
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Middleton Road in New Durham, NH.

This summer we’re turning the volume up on live and local content with Saturday Request Live!

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, August 30th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveSongs for a Summer Roadtrip on NHPR and nhpr.org.

As you move through your summer let Saturday Request Live! contribute to your summer road trip playlist, this month!

Join host, Joe Boehnlein, for two hours of songs suitable for summer cruises in your car or motorcycle with the windows down and volume up!

Get your request ready for Songs for a Summer Road Trip on Saturday Request Live! - Saturday Evening, August 30th, from 6 to 8 - right here on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
