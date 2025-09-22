This summer we’re turning the volume up on live and local content with Saturday Request Live.

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, September 27th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: The Elements on NHPR and nhpr.org.

Sara Plourde Saturday Request Live Logo

Before Mariah Carey thaws out for the Christmas season, Earth, Wind, and Fire remembers a night in September!

Join host, Joe Boehnlein, for two hours of The Elements — songs and bands with elements in the name.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show! The Elements on Saturday Request Live - Saturday Evening, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!