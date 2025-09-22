© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Saturday Request Live

Saturday Request Live: The Elements

By Joe Boehnlein
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
This summer we’re turning the volume up on live and local content with Saturday Request Live.

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, September 27th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. for Saturday Request LiveThe Elements on NHPR and nhpr.org.

Before Mariah Carey thaws out for the Christmas season, Earth, Wind, and Fire remembers a night in September!

Join host, Joe Boehnlein, for two hours of The Elements — songs and bands with elements in the name.

Send in your request to music@nhpr.org or call in during the show! The Elements on Saturday Request Live - Saturday Evening, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 - on NHPR and online at NHPR.ORG!

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
