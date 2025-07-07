© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Saturday Request Live: Songs About America

By Joe Boehnlein
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:49 PM EDT
This summer we’re turning the volume up on live and local content with a brand new show coming to NHPR: Saturday Request Live.

Saturday Request Live airs the last Saturday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. Each show celebrates a unique theme, offering a curated mix of songs that span genres, decades, and moods. The playlist is crafted in real time — with your input.

Tune in Saturday evening, July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. for Saturday Request Live: Songs About America on NHPR and nhpr.org.

July brings cookouts, fireworks, and celebrations of Independence Day—an opportunity to reflect on the many ways music captures the American experience, including songs that offer diverse perspectives on our nation’s journey.

Which songs and artists come to mind for you? In this inaugural edition of Saturday Request Live, we’ll feature familiar voices like Neil Diamond, John Mellencamp, and The Boss — along with your requests!

Send your song suggestions to music@nhpr.org, or call in live during the show to let host Joe Boehnlein know what you'd like to hear.

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
