Live from the Word Barn: Rose Cousins

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week, Live from the Word Barn features celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Rose Cousins.

Armed with just piano, guitar, and her beautiful voice, Cousins delivers sparse, deeply moving arrangements that cut straight to the heart of love's highs and lows.

Rose Cousins has been a captivating force in the folk music scene since her 2006 full-length debut, If You Were for Me, which earned her a nomination for Best Solo Artist at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.