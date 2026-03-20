Live from the Word Barn: Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light is a Boston-based string band that blends folk tradition with deep, intimate storytelling. At the center is Sumner’s songwriting—rooted in history, myth, and personal reckoning. It's music about saints, scientists, and stubborn women. The trio also features Kat Wallace on fiddle and vocals, and Mike Siegel on upright bass and vocals.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.