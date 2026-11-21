Homegrown NH received several emails from listeners about what to do to prevent damage from chipmunks and voles.

Fall 2025 was a mast year across the Northeast, meaning that trees produced more nuts and seeds than animals like squirrels and small rodents could eat, ensuring leftover seeds will be able to sprout into new saplings.

It also means a boom in small rodent populations this year.

“Right now we are definitely on an upswing when it comes to voles,” says Emma Erler, lead horticulturist at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. “I've talked to all sorts of gardeners that have seen lots of vole damage this year, and chipmunks too. Their numbers are also up.”

Chipmunks dig tunnels, uproot plants and eat recently planted items, particularly fall bulbs. Voles eat vegetation, including plant roots and top growth. During winter, when snow covers the ground and the soil freezes, they may turn to tree bark for food.

Erler recommends protecting plants rather than relying on repellents. Although it is labor-intensive, you can bury hostas and other perennials and bulbs in a wire cage made of 1/2-inch (or smaller) hardware cloth or vinyl-coated wire mesh. This prevents the rodents from reaching the roots.

Trees and shrubs, especially newly planted ones and fruit trees, also need protection. Voles may eat the bark, potentially killing it. Erler recommends wrapping trunks with galvanized hardware cloth with quarter- or half-inch openings or using premade plastic tree guards.

Repellents can offer some protection, but their effectiveness varies. Products containing egg solids, garlic extract or blood meal may discourage rodents, but all repellents need to be reapplied each time it rains.

“One of the only things that really works for voles is actually trapping them,” Erler says. However, trapping requires regular attention to bait and check traps, and there is a risk of catching non-target wildlife.

Erler encourages gardeners to be patient and depend on natural predators.

“What I am trying to keep in my mind is that those vole populations are not going to be sustained long term. They are going to go down,” she says. “If there are any hawks or owls or foxes in my neighborhood, I'm cheering them on and hoping that they start taking care of the voles.”

Although it may take a couple of seasons, Erler says, predator populations will eventually help bring the rodent numbers back into balance.