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Homegrown NH

Homegrown NH: Dealing with unwanted critters in the compost

By Emma Erler,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published October 31, 2026 at 5:45 AM EDT
Ruth and Dave
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flickr/CC BY 2.0

A listener recently wrote to Homegrown NH to say he’s giving up composting because rats were attracted to his compost pile, and he's seeking solutions.

Rats can be attracted to compost containing dairy, grease, oil, fat, fish, meat scraps, bones and even peanut butter, according to Homegrown NH host Emma Erler, lead horticulturist at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. So be vigilant to keep these materials out of the pile.

Even appropriate food scraps, like vegetable peelings and fruit cores, can attract wildlife if left exposed. Erler recommends covering freshly added food scraps with sawdust, wood chips or leaves.

Another option is to use an enclosed compost bin or tumbler. Some bins may need additional protection, such as galvanized hardware cloth covering vent openings or the bottom of the bin.

Stefan Szczelkun
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flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Unpleasant odors are another common reason people give up composting. These often happen when a pile has too many nitrogen-rich materials, such as fruit and vegetable peels and grass clippings, and not enough carbon-rich materials.

That means it’s time to add brown materials like leaves, wood chips and sawdust to improve aeration and help reduce odors.

Turning the compost pile regularly also introduces oxygen and can help it break down more quickly to help resolve the problem.

Cutting yard debris, such as perennials trimmed back in the fall, into smaller pieces increases surface area and allows microbes to break down the material faster.

Slow composting can take a year or more, but with a few adjustments, you may be able to keep composting and keep the critters out.

Homegrown NH is a collaboration between NHPR and Squam Lakes Natural Science Center.

Tags
Homegrown NH GardeningCompostrodents
Emma Erler
Emma received a B.S. in Environmental Horticulture and a MEd in Educational Studies from the University of New Hampshire.
See stories by Emma Erler
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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