A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 4 de enero. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
The city of Lebanon is expanding its compost program to Upper Valley residents that use its landfill. The facility is open to 23 N.H. and Vt.…
Enjoy our earlier conversation with practical ideas about how you can "slash your trash." We’re all familiar with Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, but have we…
Earlier this year, the city of Lebanon gave a small group of residents the chance to bring not their trash and recyclables to the local landfill, but…
Curbside Compost Business Launches in KeeneKeene residents now have an option for curbside compost pick-up.The Elm City Compost Initiative began its collection service last week, accepting produce,…
Unless you're a backyard composter, your food scraps are going to a landfill, where they take up a surprisingly large percentage of increasingly valuable…
Jessica Saturley-Hall knew she wanted to start her own business, and she got hooked on the concept of compost. She knew that food scraps produce…
Lawmakers today will hear a proposal to allow the commercial composting of meat and dairy. The bill began with a group headed by a former UNH student.The…
With the popularity of gardening and other DIY hobbies on the rise, we'll look into the science and practice of composting in N.H.: how does it work, and…