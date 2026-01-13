© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

Monday Night Special: Analog Masters

Published January 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Classical New Hampshire Logo

Monday Night Special: Analog Masters
January 19th from 8:00 - 10:00pm

Discover the breathtaking beauty of pre-digital classical music recordings hosted by Tom Godell. Hear the greatest recordings of the past restored to pristine clarity and sonic splendor. Familiar artists like Arturo Toscanini and Jascha Heifetz are featured alongside nearly forgotten women and people of color -- all of whom made indelible contributions to the diverse and fascinating world of classical music.

You can listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

