State says Conway Scenic Railroad caused August brush fires near North Conway strip

This story was originally produced by the Conway Daily Sun. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Conway Scenic Railroad caused the series of brush fires broke out near the North Conway strip Aug. 13, the state of New Hampshire said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources Forest Ranger Tyler Jefferson updated the Sun on the investigation into the cause.

“Our investigation has concluded that the fire was caused by the Conway Scenic Railroad locomotive,” said Jefferson.

The Sun also asked Conway Scenic Railroad for comment and owner David Swirk responded.

“We appreciate the forest ranger’s efforts in investigating the fire; however, we respectfully disagree regarding the determination of cause and origin of the fire,” said Swirk.

“Once we receive and have an opportunity to review the forest ranger’s report, we will follow up with the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources to address our concerns.”

The Sun asked Jefferson whether the Aug. 13 incident was considered one fire because the incident appeared to multiple fires.

“Some reports were written separately,” said Jerfferson. “If you want just one you will have to specify which that would be. Otherwise, the group of reports was compiled under one file.” The Sun asked for the file regarding the hotel fire.

On Wednesday, the Sun looked at the Holiday Inn Express’ website and saw that the hotel is still “closed until further notice.”

Around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 13, Conway Emergency Management Director Chief Phil Remington (and Conway Fire Department chief) issued a statement asking the public to avoid Route 16 between Sawmill Lane and Echo Acres as firefighters battled multiple brush fires along the railroad tracks that parallel the road to the east.

No one was injured by the fires.

That day, a reporter from the Sun spoke to Remington and North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy around 6:45 p.m. in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot.

At that point, firefighters were cleaning up small hot spots at the hotel. The fire at the Holiday Inn was reported at 3:55 p.m. Firefighters cleared the scene of Holiday Inn at 9:47 p.m.

“I haven’t seen brush fires around here that have damaged property like this before,” said North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy.

He added that it was the largest brush fire he has seen since the Black Cap Mountain fire in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

These articles are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.