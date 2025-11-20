Check This Out: Callie Hart & 'Brimstone'

Check This Out host Rachel Barenbaum talks with author Callie Hart about her book, "Brimstone."

"Brimstone" is the follow-up to the self-published phenomenon "Quicksilver."

Saeris Fane doesn't want power, and now that she's been crowned queen of the Blood Court, she's discovering that a queen's life is not her own.

She must master her dangerously unstable Alchemical powers to combat a cosmic “rot” consuming their world, all while navigating treacherous political enemies who see her as a usurper to be controlled or destroyed.

Read the novel with your book club - and if you do, let us know your thoughts; drop us an email or a voice memo at Books@NHPR.org!

