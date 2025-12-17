Plane crashes at Nashua housing complex, injuring pilot

A small plane crashed at a Nashua housing complex Wednesday afternoon, sending the pilot to the hospital but leaving no other people injured.

Nashua police say the plane's pilot was the sole passenger at the time of the crash, which occurred in the parking lot of the development at 45 Cannongate Road, just across Route 101A from the Nashua Airport.

Police say the pilot was able to stand and speak with first responders.

He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The plane collided with some trees and the roof of a building before around 2:30 p.m. before landing on the ground, the police said.

As the sun set Wednesday evening and residents returned from work, the plane wreckage still lay on the ground, its propeller in the air and landing gear splayed across the parking lot. The roof of one condo was torn off at a corner, and a crew with a tarp worked to cover it.

Responders with the New Hampshire of Transportation and Nashua police continued to clear the scene into the evening.

The area around the housing unit includes a busy strip of restaurants and shopping developments, roughly two miles from downtown Nashua.