What Should I Know Before I Cross The New Hampshire Border?

As NHPR tracks the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire, we’ve been asking you to tell us how your life is changing because of coronavirus - and we’ve welcomed your questions.

Our most frequent questions have continued to be about traveling in and out of the Granite State, especially during the summer months.

Here, we answer those questions, and share other important information about crossing the New Hampshire border during coronavirus.

Note: Bookmark this page - it will be updated.

Can I travel outside of New Hampshire?

Yes. New Hampshire residents are allowed to freely travel to other New England states (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island) without being required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon return. Residents who travel outside of New England must quarantine upon their return home.

If I reside in another state, can I travel to New Hampshire?

In a July 2 press conference, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that residents from New England states may stay at New Hampshire hotels and lodgings without a 14-day quarantine requirement.

That requirement, however, is still in effect for residents from states outside of New England. When checking in at hotels and other lodging, those visitors must “self attest” that they’ve quarantined at home and taken steps to prevent potential transmission, including social distancing and wearing masks. You can read the "Safer at Home" guidance for hotels here.

What if I am flying? Do I need to quarantine upon arrival, even if I did so before I traveled back to New Hampshire?

Yes, the CDC classifies traveling and flying as a high risk activity. Air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which can bring you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces. Most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. However, social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and sitting within 6 feet of others, sometimes for hours, may increase your risk of getting COVID-19.

Also consider how you get to and from the airport, as public transportation and ridesharing can increase your chances of being exposed to the virus.

What is quarantining, and how strict do I need to be?

Quarantining separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. In the time of coronavirus, that means staying home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. People also quarantine after participating in a high risk activity, or in preparation for or returning from travel.

In quarantine, you should stay away from others and monitor yourself for symptoms, such as a fever or cough.

Click here for the CDC’s symptoms of coronavirus.

What else should I know about entering New Hampshire?

New Hampshire is the only state in the region without a statewide mask mandate in place, but more towns around the state are starting to institute their own mask mandates. Check out NHPR’s map to see what is required where.

Most state parks and hiking trails are open, though some require reservations. Parking at some beaches and recreational areas is limited. Hotels, inns and campgrounds can operate at 100% capacity as of June 29.

Click here for a full breakdown of what’s open and what’s not in the state.

