How to stay safe if you’ve got outdoor recreation plans in NH this rainy, cold Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is looking to start a bit chilly and wet.

Amy Cotter, weather observer and education specialist at Mount Washington, says outdoor enthusiasts need to be prepared after a Nor’easter has brought rain across the state, including a little over 4 inches of snow and ice to Mount Washington.

Cotter said hikers and backcountry ski enthusiasts should beware that temperatures are in the mid 20s at the peak of the mountain. Typically in May, the average temperature is in the mid 30s to low 40s.

It also doesn’t look like the sun will peak out at the summit of the mountain and possibly throughout the rest of the state.

“I would definitely say, anybody recreating in the White Mountains should be prepared for winter conditions especially at the highest summits,” Cotter said. “Skiing wise, I probably wouldn't choose to go out skiing. I'm not sure if it's quite enough snow to have a great snowpack, but I'm no, I'm no expert when it comes to the backcountry skiing community.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to bring appropriate gear for the Whites, where conditions can change quickly.

They’ve also warned that Memorial Day weekend is typically when off-highway recreational vehicle trails open – typically in Coos county. Officials said they will engage in a “proactive strategy of law enforcement initiatives” to ensure safety. Reminding users that use of private property without permission is their biggest complaint the office receives.

For those looking to kick off summer with other outdoor activities in the north, Taylor Siewierski said Loon Mountain Resort is still planning to operate as normal despite the wet weather.

“Right now we are going to be open according to schedule, so the bike park opens on Saturday along with gondola sky rides and Ninja Wild – Ninja Wild is an outdoor obstacle course,” Sieweirski said.

They also still plan for DJs for an opening ceremony, treasure hunts and free downhill mountain biking lessons.

With New England weather being difficult to predict, Siewierski said people should plan to wear appropriate clothing like waterproof jackets and layers. They should also check for updates on possible closures.