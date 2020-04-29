NHPR Wants To Hear From You: What Are Your Questions About Coronavirus?

We know you have questions about COVID-19, and our newsroom wants to help get you answers. Ask a question below, and you may hear the answer on The Exchange or as part of a news story, or you could see the answer on our updated FAQ page.

Your question can be about health, the economic impacts of the pandemic, what rules you should be following, or anything else related to this unprecedented time.

(Note: We also have a coronavirus survey you're welcome to take - we're using it to inform our newsroom's coverage. You can find that here.)

While we can't guarantee that we will answer every question, all of your questions will help guide our coverage.

If you can't see the embedded survey below, click here for a better experience.

