NHPR Wants To Hear From You: How Is Your Life Changing Due To The Coronavirus?

Since the very start of coronavirus in New Hampshire, NHPR has relied on your voices to help us report the news in these unprecedented times. The news cycle is constantly changing as the pandemic has taken its twists and turns.

In our previous surveys, we wanted to know how COVID-19 had impacted and affected you. Now, NHPR wants to understand how you’re evolving during this time and how you plan on moving forward, as so much more comes to the fore - including an economic crisis and a nationwide push for racial justice.

Use this if you want to tell us specifically about COVID-19 in a long term care facility.

Use this if you have a tip for the NHPR newsroom.

If you don't feel comfortable sharing this information on this form, feel free to send an email to coronavirus@nhpr.org.

If you can't see the embedded survey below, click here for a better experience.