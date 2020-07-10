Updated - N.H. Veto Tracker: Sununu Rejecting Record Number of Bills

Gov. Chris Sununu used his veto pen only a handful of times in his first term, when Republicans held a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

This session, with Democrats now holding majorities in the House and Senate, Sununu has already set a modern record for the number of gubernatorial vetoes in a single year.

Use the tracker below to keep tabs on what's up — and what’s gone down when it comes to vetoes this year. Click the icons to read the bill, stories about the legislation, and the governor's veto message. It takes a two-thirds vote of each chamber to override a veto. Update: Governor Sununu has issued four vetoes in 2020, including three on July 10, 2020.

(Don't see the graphic? Click here to view it in a separate window.)

A review of legislative records shows the big uptick in vetoes this year, compared to previous governors since the mid-1990s.

(If you cannot see the above graphic, click here to view it in a separate window.)

This post was originally published in 2019. It's regularly updated to reflect vetoes in 2019-2020.