Updated - N.H. Veto Tracker: Sununu Rejecting Record Number of Bills

  • A sign marks Gov. Chris Sununu's parking spot outside the New Hampshire State House. Sununu has set a record for the number of gubernatorial vetoes this year - with more, perhaps, on the horizon.
Gov. Chris Sununu used his veto pen only a handful of times in his first term, when Republicans held a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

This session, with Democrats now holding majorities in the House and Senate, Sununu has already set a modern record for the number of gubernatorial vetoes in a single year. 

Use the tracker below to keep tabs on what's up — and what’s gone down when it comes to vetoes this year. Click the icons to read the bill, stories about the legislation, and the governor's veto message. It takes a two-thirds vote of each chamber to override a veto. Update: Governor Sununu has issued four vetoes in 2020, including three on July 10, 2020.

A review of legislative records shows the big uptick in vetoes this year, compared to previous governors since the mid-1990s. 

This post was originally published in 2019. It's regularly updated to reflect vetoes in 2019-2020.

NH Politics
State of Democracy

